Owensboro Man Charged in Connection With Explosives Investigation

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect believed to have involvement with an ammo box that contained drugs, guns, and potentially explosive devices.

Jordan Michael McClure, 30, of Owensboro was charged Tuesday with wanton endangerment and trafficking in a controlled substance.

McClure’s arrest is a result of the explosive device/material investigation from the incident on Countryside Drive on September 26th.

McClure was charged on a common summons, in lieu of a warrant, due to his mental condition.

He is set to appear in court for his arraignment in Daviess District Court on Friday.

