Owensboro Man Arrested for Strangulation and Car Theft

An Owensboro man remains in Daviess County Jail after getting into a car with a woman and forcing her to drive away.

According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Scott Garrard is facing Unlawful Imprisonment, Strangulation, Robbery, and other charges.

On the afternoon of January 11th, a woman said that Garrard forced his way into her car at the Marathon gas station on West 2nd Street and told her to start driving. While she was on the road, the man demanded money and starting choking her saying he didn’t like the way she was driving. She pulled into a store on Bon Harbor Hills, ran out of the car and told the clerk to call police.

Garrard followed her into the store but, the clerk yelled at him to go away. Garrard ran back into the car and drove away. The car was found the next day and Garrard was located at a home in eastern Daviess County.

Garrard remains in Daviess County Jail on no bond.

