An Owensboro man is behind bars for possession of child pornography.

Police say a lengthy investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Oliver Westerfield.

He faces 13 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

