Owensboro
Owensboro Man Arrested for Murder in Hanning Lane Shooting
An Owensboro man has been arrested and charged with murder.
Owensboro Police said that they have arrested 31-year-old Christopher Clements for the shooting death of 49-year-old Dustin Walker.
According to police, on June 28th, Walker was found inside a home on Hanning Lane in Owensboro with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
Clements has been booked in the Daviess County Jail.