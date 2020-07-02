Owensboro

Owensboro Man Arrested for Murder in Hanning Lane Shooting

Blaine Fentress 3 hours ago
An Owensboro man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Owensboro Police said that they have arrested 31-year-old Christopher Clements for the shooting death of 49-year-old Dustin Walker.

According to police, on June 28th, Walker was found inside a home on Hanning Lane in Owensboro with a gunshot wound.  He was taken to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Clements has been booked in the Daviess County Jail.

