Owensboro Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

Owensboro police arrested a man after responding to shots fired call. Law enforcement arrived at 2500 block of Duke Drive around 10:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that a resident had seen running from his apartment and fled in a vehicle just after the gunshot was heard.

A short time later the resident was stopped driving in the area intoxicated. A search of the residence confirmed a firearm had recently been discharged in the apartment.

Police arrested 19-year-old Hunter Byrne and charged him with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the influence 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Receiving Stolen Property under $500.

