Owensboro Man Arrested After Multicounty Pursuit

Warren County Sheriff Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2017 Ram truck on I-165 northbound near the 8 mile marker just before 4 p.m. today. The operator, identified as Levi D. Lyons, 30 of Owensboro, fled from deputies at a high rate of speed. The Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies terminated the pursuit and Lyons vehicle traveled into Butler County. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer located the vehicle at the 27 mile marker of I-165 where the pursuit was reinitiated. Kentucky State Police Troopers took the lead in the pursuit as the vehicle entered Ohio County. A tire deflation device was used which deflated two of Lyons vehicles tires. Lyons then used his vehicle to strike two marked Kentucky State Police Cruisers that were pursuing him. A Kentucky State Police Trooper then performed a legal intervention (pit maneuver) with his cruiser causing Lyons to spin sideways to a stop near the 55 mile marker of I-165. Levi Lyons was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Ohio County Jail.

Levi D. Lyons was charged by the Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

Murder – Police Officer (Attempt)

Assault, 2nd Degree – Police Officer

DUI (Aggravated Circumstance) 1st Offense

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree – Police Officer

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Operating on a Suspended Operators License

Possession of Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle

Failure to or Improper Signal

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Comments

comments