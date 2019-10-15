Owensboro Man Arrested After Multicounty Pursuit

An Owensboro man has been arrested after leading Kentucky State Police on a multicounty pursuit.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop 30-year-old Levi Lyons on I-165 northbound just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

That’s when Lyons fled deputies and traveled into Butler County. Kentucky State Police took the lead in the pursuit, and followed Lyons into Ohio County.

Lyons used his vehicle to slam into two KSP cruisers. Troopers used stop sticks and a pit maneuver, finally causing Lyons to come to a stop.

Levi Lyons was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Ohio County Jail.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, DUI and assault.

