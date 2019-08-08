Owensboro Man Arrested After Hiding in Bean Field

An Owensboro man was arrested after being discovered hiding in a bean field.

42-year-old James Hagan is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, and Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Hagan was spotted in a stolen vehicle on Graham Lane. After pulling up into a driveway, Hagan took off on foot into a neighborhood near Yellow Creek Park. A resident called Central Dispatch, saying that Hagan was running through her yard. 40-minutes later, Hagan was taken into custody after hiding in a bean field next to Yellow Creek Park.

Hagan remains lodged at Daviess County Detention Center.

