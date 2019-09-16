Owensboro Man Arrested Following Police Pursuit Though Mickey’s Kingdom

An Owensboro man remains in Vanderburgh County Jail after a foot chase with police through a kids playground Sunday.

42-year-old Nakia Towery is held without bond for resisting law enforcement and a warrant from Daviess County, Kentucky.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to Mickey’s Kingdom in reference to a found 4-year-old child. When an officer arrived, they found Towery with the child. Towery told officers that the child belong to his girlfriend and that they were looking for her.

The girlfriend arrived and claimed the child. But, while police was running Towery’s name for a criminal check, Towery took off on foot though the playground. The officer pursued Towery throughout Mickey’s Kingdom multiple times and onto the Greenway along the Ohio River.

Eventually, Towery gave himself up to police and was arrested for resisting law enforcement. It was later found out that he had a felony warrant out of Kentucky. On his way to the jail, Towery told officers that he had never ran from police before.

