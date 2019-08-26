Owensboro Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

An Owensboro man has been arrested on child exploitation charges. Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Parker Peters and charged him with 10 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Peter was charged on a warrant that was issued by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Owensboro following an investigation.

The images that led to the charges were found on Peters’ cell phone as part of an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.

