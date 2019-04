An Owensboro man is in jail for an alleged armed robbery of a Dollar General.

31-year-old Lacedrick Watt is facing a first-degree robbery charge. Owensboro Police say Watt went into the Dollar General on East 4th street around 9 PM Thursday, April 18th with knife. Officers say Watt demanded money before running from the store.

One employee was stabbed during the incident, and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

