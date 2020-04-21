Owensboro Man Who Allegedly Has COVID-19 Blew Into Officer’s Face

An Owensboro man allegedly with COVID-19 was arrested after blowing in an officer’s face.

Police were called to a disturbance Monday afternoon near the intersection of Independence Ave. and Monohon St. Upon arrival, OPD caught up to 21-year-old Eric Markwell.

He was in custody for trafficking drugs. During the arrest, Markwell blew air into an officer’s face and said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Markwell was arrested for wanton endangerment and taken to Daviess County Jail.

OPD says the officer is in self-quarantine and is being monitored. At this time, it is unknown whether Markwell had COVID-19 or not. This investigation is ongoing.

