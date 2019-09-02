Owensboro Man Accused of Firing Multiple Shots, Evading Police

An Owensboro man has been arrested on multiple charges. On Saturday, Owensboro police responded to four firearm discharges throughout the city believed to be related.

Their investigation led to a possible suspect, 30-year-old Justin Louden of Owensboro, who was in the area of the fourth discharge driving erratically and squealing his tires.

Louden attempted to flee from officers but wrecked at the intersection of East 25th Street and Breckenridge Street.

He was arrested for Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol (Aggravated) 3rd Offense.

A loaded handgun along with multiple rounds of used ammunition was recovered from the vehicle consistent with the previous Firearm Discharges.

