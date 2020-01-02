Owensboro, KY; Missing Adult Alert

On Jan. 2, 2020, the Owensboro Police Department was notified of a missing adult by the name of Todd Tyler.

Todd Tyler is a 52-years-old white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes, from Owensboro, Kentucky.

Tyler stands 6′ tall and weighs 185 lbs and drives a silver 2005 Lexus GX470.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate Tyler.

OPD officials urge anyone with any information about the location of Mr. Tyler to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888.

Those with any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler can also call Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

