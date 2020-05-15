Owensboro Juvenile Shot, Detectives Investigate

Detectives in Owensboro are investigating after a juvenile arrived at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

On Friday, May 15 around 9:00 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department was notified by the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital of a juvenile victim who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The juvenile’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are still attempting to find out where exactly the shooting occurred.

According to OPD, the juvenile’s immediate family has been notified of his injury and the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

