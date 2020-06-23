Owensboro HydroFair Still a “GO” for August 14-16

A boating festival on the Ohio River in Kentucky is still slated to take place in 2020.

On Facebook Tuesday night, the American Hydroplane Events page announced that Daviess County and the Kentucky Department of Health have given a “qualified approval” for the 2020 Owensboro HydroFair.

The event, scheduled to take place along the Owensboro riverfront from August 14-16, features different classes of Hydroplanes racing around a 1.25-mile oval in the Ohio River.

In the Facebook post, organizers said that “qualified” means that as long as there is not a serious reversal of the “current positive status of COVID-19, the event will proceed as planned.

There will be measures in places for social distancing for racers and fans at the event.

The Facebook post also mentioned that the Hydroplane Racing League is not taking place this year, they are looking for other teams to take to the water.

More information about the event can be found at https://owensborohydrofair.com/

