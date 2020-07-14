Owensboro HydroFair Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

The City of Owensboro has announced the rescheduling of the 2020 Owensboro HydroFair due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the event was scheduled for August 15-16, 2020, on the downtown Owensboro riverfront.

The event is now planned to be scheduled for September 12-13, 2020. The City of Owensboro and American Hydroplane Events will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation with guidance from local and state health departments.

“This is a decision that was not made lightly, but the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our main goal. At this time, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country as well as here in Kentucky, we cannot continue with the event on its originally scheduled weekend,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro.

“We are hopeful we can safely bring this event to the riverfront in September,” Ross went on to say.

