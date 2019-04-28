Owensboro Honors Prisoner of War

Colonel Charles Shelton was a prisoner of war who was last seen 54 years ago. He left behind a family who thinks about him every day.

“I have an idea of how much it costs to keep it going and to keep the people free,” says Charles Shelton Jr., Colonel Charles Shelton’s son.

Rolling Thunder and Colonel Shelton’s friends and family honored the soldier at his memorial in Owensboro.

This is a place his family cherishes.

Colonel Shelton’s jet was shot down in Northern Laos during the Vietnam War. By the time rescue helicopters could get to him, the presumed fallen hero was nowhere to be found. He left behind five children and a wife.

“I was 10 years old at the time. I’m 65 now and I actually still miss him,” says Charles Shelton Jr.

Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter Five honors local missing in action soldiers around the time they were last seen.

“We hold it for the families. not necessarily for the rolling thunder, but for the families and the community to let them know that they are not forgotten,” says Todd Matonich with Rolling Thunder.

“There’s not another minority in the nation that suffers more from problems than POW families,” says Shelton.

Some people say when they hear Colonel Shelton’s story, they are blown away by his tenacity.

“He is the true meaning of a hero, he’s a true meaning of never give up,” says Matonich.

Colonel Shelton escaped twice from jail and did not give up any information when he was interrogated.

“He was probably more of a threat to them as a prisoner of war than as just a soldier and or a pilot. Once they captured him, I don’t think they realized what they had,” says Matonich.

