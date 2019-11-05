Owensboro High School Sees High Voter Turnout

In Daviess County, lines swelled as hundreds of Kentuckians came out to Owensboro High School to cast their ballots.

Tuesday, voters in Kentucky and Mississippi will elect governors with democrats looking for upset victories in two solid Republican states.

Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent, has strongly aligned himself with President Donald Trump. As democratic nominee and current Attorney General Andy Beshear is trying to out seat the governor who has been outspoken on topics involving teachers, jobs, marijuana and the pension.

Voter turnout in Kentucky has soared at this polling location according to a long-time poll worker. Some call this one of the most important elections in modern times.

Voter Glenn Taylor says, “I am firmly convinced that voting is a privilege but I’m equally convinced that it’s an obligation if you don’t come out and you don’t vote, I don’t see how you can have any right to criticize anything the government does regardless of party”

Kentucky voters are in the hot seat with many at the national level looking at this governor’s race to set the pace for 2020.

Beshear and Bevin have often clashed during the campaign with the attorney general filing multiple lawsuits against the governor.

Some outspoken teachers in Owensboro could be heard chanting “Remember in November”.

Folks have six more hours left until the polls close at 6 p.m., you will also need a valid ID with a signature to cast your vote.

