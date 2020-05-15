Owensboro Health Updates Visitor Restrictions

Owensboro Health announced Friday it has updated its visitor restrictions. Effective May 18, visitors will be permitted to enter hospitals under several conditions. Upon arrival, visitors will be screened for the following symptoms:

Fever Cough Shortness of breath Chills Repeating shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell

Visitor must maintain physical distancing standards.

A mask must be worn at all times inside the facility.

Visitor will be required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently.

No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit.

No visitors will be permitted except for specific circumstances listed below until Monday, May 18.

Starting Monday, May 18:

One support person is allowed for patients in the following areas:

Emergency Department

Outpatient surgery or procedures

Outpatient testing or treatments at hospitals

Infusion unit

In inpatient facilities, no visitors will be permitted except under specific circumstances, and with prior approval. This includes:

End-of-life care or end-of-life decision making. For these situations, two visitors will be permitted.

One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge.

One visitor for patients undergoing emergency surgery.

Visitors attending part of scheduled family training for patients with rehabilitation needs.

For all outpatient appointments:

No visitors will be permitted to accompany a patient to clinic visits.

Starting Tuesday, May 26:

One visitor will be allowed for admitted patients between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.

Visitor should remain the same visitor throughout the entire stay.

Visitor must stay in the patient’s room.

Visitors will not be permitted to visit patients that have tested positive or are suspected to have COVID-19.

One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to outpatient clinic visits.

Additionally:

Inpatient surgery resumes

Cafe services resume (limited seating capacity and take out service)

Valet services resume (main entrance only)

Outdoor seating areas open

Owensboro Health says there are no changes to the Maternity Services or Pediatric Unit Visitor Guidelines.

Two parents or caregivers of a child in the neonatal intensive care unit as long as they are not symptomatic.

Two parents or caregivers of pediatric patients as long as they are not symptomatic.

Only one visitor in labor & delivery and postpartum units. Visitor must remain the same throughout the entire stay.

