Owensboro Health Reopens Outpatient Surgery Programs With Mandatory COVID-19 Testing

Owensboro Health’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan has entered Phase Two with the reopening of the outpatient surgery programs at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, as of Monday, May 11.

Both Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital are emphasizing safety by limiting the number of procedures being performed and by testing all patients for COVID-19 prior to their arrival, according to Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro Health.

“We have taken a thoughtful, careful approach to reopening our hospital services, emphasizing strong, necessary actions that ensure a safe hospital environment for our patients,” Strahan said. “We are doing this the right way, and our patients can feel confident about receiving care at any Owensboro Health facility.”

Testing All Patients for COVID-19 Prior to Their Arrival

One of Owensboro Health’s most notable safety measures is mandatory COVID-19 testing for patients who are scheduled for a surgical procedure.

Patients are required to have negative test results within 72 hours of their procedure, and they must self-isolate before going to the hospital.

Both hospitals are also continuing visitor restrictions; employing stringent, CDC-based cleaning regimens; and enforcing proper PPE (personal protective equipment) usage and physical distancing guidelines.

Currently in Phase Two, Owensboro Health’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan Is Broken Into Four Phases

The resumption of inpatient surgeries and limited elective procedures is set to open on May 25, while Phase Four would restore elective surgeries at pre-COVID-19 levels on June 1. The plan would be delayed in the event of a coronavirus surge or if surge readiness benchmarks are not met.

