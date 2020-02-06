Owensboro Health Hospitals Begin Visitor Restrictions Due to Increasing Flu Activity

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital have implemented visitor restrictions as of Thursday, Feb. 6, due to flu and flu-like illness increasing throughout the region and the state.

Visitor restrictions were put into place on Thursday after Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s lab performed over 200 rapid flu tests in a seven-day period while the statewide flu activity is categorized at the “widespread” level.

Laura Gillim, a registered nurse and infection prevention specialist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital said it’s important to exercise caution.

“We are committed to protecting our patients and visitors and visitor restrictions minimize our patients’ exposure to outside contaminants. Restrictions also reduce our visitors’ risk of being exposed to illness while visiting the hospital,” Gillim explained.

Visitor restrictions at either Owensboro Health hospital include the following:

Visitors should be kept to a minimum and only include persons essential for the patient’s care and emotional well-being.

Children under age 18 should not visit patients.

Anyone with a cold, respiratory illness or flu symptoms should refrain from visiting. These symptoms include one or more of the following: Fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and/or sneezing, muscle/body aches, headaches, and fatigue.



You can find more information about the flu and this year’s flu season on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

Comments

comments