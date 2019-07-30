Owensboro Health Forum to Address Teen Vaping Epidemic

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will be hosting the Regional Community Health Forum in Owensboro.

The 90 minute health forum will include information on efforts to address teen vaping and the latest developments regarding the Kentucky HEALTH Medicaid waiver program.

The forum is open to health organizations, health care providers, public health professionals, elected officials, business and education leaders and other community members interested in addressing health issues in their communities.

The health forum is scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 14th at the Green River Area Development District offices in Owensboro.

The forum is free and seating is limited, so advance registration is required.

Comments

comments