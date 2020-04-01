Unemployment Issues Cause Concerns for Owensboro Workers

Closures and guidelines put into place amid the COVID-19 pandemic are now causing major concerns in Kentucky, as many hairstylists and barbers have been out of work for several weeks.

For the first time, these independent contractors are able to file for unemployment – but that hasn’t been as easy as one may think it should be.

Patricia Lindsey, a hairstylist at Shelly & Friends Salon in Owensboro, Kentucky, is one individual who is currently struggling with the unemployment process.

“I did get on the website and I did sign up. I’ve gone back several times to see if they accepted it, if they’ve taken it – I cannot get on the website,” Lindsey explained. “You call, it rings and rings and rings. I’ve called all day long for days.”

Lindsey isn’t the only one experiencing problems with the unemployment process.

Heather Crowe, another hairstylist at Shelly & Friends Salon in Owensboro, has also faced several issues with the unemployment process, leaving her uncertain of when she’ll receive some much-needed relief.

“I don’t know when I’ll get it or how much I’ll get,” Crowe explained.

“When I went in and filed it, it took me probably three or four days to get it through and get all the answers,” said Crowe. “So hopefully I’ll get it soon, and that will definitely help.”

With over 500 coronavirus cases in the state of Kentucky, barbers and hairstylists like the ones at Shelly & Friends Salon may be out of work for the foreseeable future.

