Owensboro Golden Corral Closes Permanently Due to Pandemic

Businesses and restaurants all around the Tri-State have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While many Tri-State restaurants are beginning to reopen, some establishments have been hit harder than others and won’t be able to recover from the loss of business caused by the widespread shutdowns.

One of those businesses is the Golden Corral restaurant, located at 4500 Frederica St in Owensboro, Kentucky, as the buffet-style eatery is now permanently closed.

In a statement, the company thanked the community for its business and support over the years.

It’s unclear how many jobs were lost as a result of the permanent closure.

