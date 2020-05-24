Owensboro Gold Star Mom to Sing National Anthem at NASCAR Race

For some, Memorial Day may be a day off from work, picnics, or parades, but for Gold Star Mom Cathy Mullins, she will be honoring her son, Private First Class Brandon S. Mullins, who passed away while serving in Afghanistan.

“This day is to remember Brandon,” says Mullins. “To remember his life. To celebrate his life. It’s to remember all those that have paid that sacrifice so we can have this freedom that we so enjoy. Freedom is not free. Without the shedding of blood, there’s no Freedom, and that’s really sad, but that’s the way it’s been throughout history.”

Mullins’ son passed away nine years ago, and this Memorial Day, NASCAR wanted to honor Cathy and her son at their race Monday evening.

“Fans are not allowed in the stands. I was asked to send in a video, and they were going to air me singing the National Anthem at NASCAR for tomorrow’s race on Memorial Day, which is very, very special, especially, in honor of our son Brandon,” says Mullins. “I feel like me getting to sing this National Anthem is kind of a gift from him, cause I never would’ve done it had it not been for all these series of events along the way in sharing his story.”

The Daviess County Gold Star mother will be singing in honor of her son Monday at 6:30 p.m on FOX SPORTS ONE.

“It’s really difficult to get through those lyrics, ya know, ‘oh say can you see’,” says Mullins. “When the lyrics say ‘the bombs bursting in air’ our son was killed by a bomb, so that really resonated and was really difficult to sing.”

