Owensboro Fireworks Location Changes Due to Proximity to Humane Society

One of Owensboro’s “Healthy at Home” Fireworks display locations will now be moved due to its proximity to the Owensboro Humane Society.

Originally, the City of Owensboro planned to launch fireworks from eight different locations around the city on July 3. One of those eight locations was Thompson-Berry Park – but now, the City has decided to move the fireworks from that site to the new location of Jack C. Fisher Park.

In Owensboro at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3, the fireworks show will now be launched from the following locations:

“In an effort to bring a celebration to as many people in our community as possible, we originally chose Thompson-Berry Park because it is right in the middle of so many residential neighborhoods on the west end of town, and it met the federal and state requirements for a professional pyrotechnic display,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro.

Ross went on to say that after hearing concerns from people with the Owensboro Humane Society, the decision was made to relocate the fireworks display to a location farther away from the facility.

On July 3, spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed. The fireworks show will last for 10-12 minutes – shorter than the normal riverfront show in order to accommodate the multiple locations throughout the City of Owensboro.

The “Healthy at Home” Fireworks display is the city’s alternative plan to its normal riverfront event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

