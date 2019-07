The Owensboro Fire Department says scammers are using their name to get your personal information.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, someone has been calling people in the Owensboro area pretending to be a local firefighter.

The post went on to say, they do not make phone solicitations.

The department warns, that the scammers are looking to steal your personal information and have been reportedly rude and pushy during the calls.

Comments

comments