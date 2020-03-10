Owensboro Fire Department Releases Annual Report

The Owensboro Fire Department released its annual report. It details everything from how many calls the department was sent out to how fires were put out.

A big victory for Owensboro the chief reporting his crew’s response time was more than 20 seconds quicker than the previous year.

Chief James Howard says, “I estimated that our runtime in 2019 was four minutes and 34 seconds, but the estimates I had that it was four minutes and 58 seconds the year before. Some portion of that you can contribute that we did add an extra unit out into the field, so that’s really cutting down on the runtime.”

Chief Howard said he’s happy with the response time going down because in emergencies seconds matter.

He does hope to improve even more on response times this year.

To read the annual report, click here.

