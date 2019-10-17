Owensboro Father Pleads Guilty to Murder of 3-Month-Old Son

An Owensboro father has pled guilty to the murder of his three-month-old son.

Austin Haaf is facing a sentence of 28 years in prison for the murder of Collin Haaf.

On April 20th, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a home in the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court, regarding a three-month-old baby that was unresponsive. Court documents say Collin Haaf died six days later.

Autopsy results showed Collin Haaf died from pediatric abusive head trauma consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Austin Haaf will be formally sentenced on December 6th.

