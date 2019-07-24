Owensboro Family Donates Memorial Purple Benches to Daviess Co. Schools

One Tri-State family is honoring the life of their loved one in a special way.

The family of Erica Owen generously donate purple benches to four Daviess County Public Schools in loving memory of their daughter.

These purple benches bringing awareness to the issue of domestic violence are located at the schools Erica attended: Highland Elementary School, Daviess County Middle School, and Daviess County High School.

Another bench has been placed outside the nurses’ station at Burns Elementary School, where Owen completed some of her nursing practicum hours, and where her mother Lisa is a third-grade teacher.

Since the death of Owen on July 3rd, 2018, family and friends have advocated on behalf of the issue of domestic violence.

She was a registered nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

