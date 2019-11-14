Owensboro Dealing With Numerous Vacant House Fires

Owensboro is dealing with a growing concern.

Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro Fire Department have responded to several structure fires recently at vacant and abandoned properties throughout the city.

Authorities believe that the causes to many of the fires due to people gaining access into the homes to stay warm. The properties are appealing more to the homeless. OPD ask property owners to make sure that their buildings are properly secured. OPD also reminds everyone that starting a fire indoors without proper ventilation could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Anyone that notices suspicious activity around vacant or abandoned properties need to contact Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888.

