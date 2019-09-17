Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Receives Grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding an $890,000 grant to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

I am proud to announce this competitive grant for the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport,” said Guthrie. “Owensboro and Daviess County have always been a hub for industry, and improving the airport will only further encourage businesses to choose Daviess County for their facilities. This grant will go towards rehabilitating a runway at the airport. This is great news for the community, and I look forward to seeing the results of the grant.