Owensboro Community and Technical College Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A student at Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) in Owensboro, Kentucky, has tested positive for COVID-19.

College officials say that the college was made aware on Thursday, July 2, that a student received a positive result for a COVID-19 test according to an official from the Perry County Health Department, in Tell City, Indiana.

According to Jeff Hendricks, OCTC’s Healthy at Work Officer, the student came to campus despite being ill.

“OCTC requires students to record a healthy check-in daily. It is unfortunate that the student came to campus when ill,” said Hendricks.

All labs in the OCTC building where the student had been in class were immediately canceled.

OCTC says all “Healthy At OCTC” protocols were being followed and the students practiced physical distancing and wore masks during the labs.

Officials at the college say the building will remain closed for 24 hours and then be sanitized before the labs may resume.

