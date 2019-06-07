Owensboro Commissioner Announces Bid for Mayor

Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright announced Friday that she is running for mayor.
She is currently serving her 5th term as commissioner.
The mayoral race isn’t until 2020.
If she wins, she would be the first woman to hold office.
