Owensboro Celebrates Arbor Day With Tree Planting Ceremony

In celebration of Arbor Day, the City of Owensboro is inviting the public to a tree planting ceremony. Members with the Public Works Grounds Division and Parks and Recreation will be planting 12 trees at Legion Park on Friday, April 26th.

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger will present the annual Arbor Day proclamation. In honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, the Arbor Day Foundation named Owensboro a 2018 Tree City USA.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Comments

comments