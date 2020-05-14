Owensboro Blood Center Critically Low on Supply Due to Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted a crucial supply chain in Owensboro at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.

Officials at the blood center say that this time of the year, the supply would normally be well-stocked by community blood drives.

However, blood donations came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s CEO Janet Howard says the current shortage is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

“I’ve been here since 1981,” said Howard. “I can assure you COVID-19 is a whole different animal.”

While traditional blood drives are still on hold for the organization, appointments are encouraged.

