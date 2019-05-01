Owensboro Bishop Recommends Permanent Suspension for Priest

A permanent suspension has been recommended for a priest accused of sex abuse against a minor. Bishop William F. Medley submitted a report to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith in the Vatican, recommending that Fr. Joseph Edward Bradley’s temporary suspension from the public ministry is made permanent.

Back in March, Fr. Bradley was temporarily suspended from public ministry after allegations of sex abuse of a minor was found credible.

As mandated by the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the Diocesan Review Board initiated an investigation into the allegations.

During the investigation, a second individual reported an allegation of misconduct involving a minor that occurred in 1980. On April 25th, the board recommended to Bishop Medley that the allegations be deemed substantiated.

“I have accepted the counsel of the Diocesan Review Board that they believe these allegations have been substantiated,” says Bishop Medley. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct by anyone acting in the name of the Church. We stand ready to offer support to anyone who has ever been harmed.”

Fr. Bradley was Dean of Students and then Principal of Owensboro Catholic High School during the time the allegations occurred.

To report suspected abuse, call the Kentucky Child Protection Hot Line: 1-877-KYSAFE1 or 1-877-597-2331 or contact your local Commonwealth Attorney.

