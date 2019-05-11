Owensboro BBQ Festival Continues to Bring in Large Crowds

Bruce Tucker says his church has been cooking up southern favorites since the Owensboro International BBQ Festival was created in 1979. The festival was originally created to provide a forum for local charities to raise money to support their causes.

“We’re proud of what we cook, and not only that, just the idea of open pit cooking mutton, everything else we do in Owensboro, we are proud of what we do,” Tucker says.

The event has become more competitive, with several teams working to produce the best recipe in an effort to win the Governor’s Cup. – That’s the prize awarded to the best overall BBQ cooking team.

With rides, games and plenty of food on tap, many people didn’t let a little rain stop them. The main event featured allows vendors to sell mutton, pork or chicken by the pound or gallon, a long standing tradition.

For Tucker, the festival runs deep. He says he keeps coming back to support the city.

“I think it promotes Owensboro and the BBQ Fest,” said Tucker. “Everyone of our guys doing the BBQ Festival every year, it is so much work and so much effort, and at the same time we know what we are doing is for the greater good of Owensboro because this is the biggest festival of the year.”

Dozens of vendors featuring handmade crafts, and souvenirs were also on hand. Several guests say they are already planning their trips for next year with cleanup already well underway.

Comments

comments