Owensboro Announces Retirement of Fire Chief Steve Mitchell

Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchell has announced his intent to retire from the City after leading the department since 2008. Mitchell will retire with an accumulated 37 years in the fire service.

Mitchell states: “When I came here in 2008 and we had our first Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) strategic planning session, we agreed as a Department that together we would set the standard for the Fire Service in Western Kentucky. We accomplished that goal, as a team.” Among many grants received by OFD, Mitchell led the charge to receive grant funding for the Fire Rescue Boat and staffing for the Quint.

Mayor Watson commented that “Chief Mitchell has led OFD in a positive direction over the years and has provided great service to OBKY. We wish him well!”

“Chief Mitchell has served our community well, and he leaves OFD well prepared for the future. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life,” City Manager Pagan said.

The hiring process and search will begin immediately.

