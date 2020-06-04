Owensboro Adapting to Canceled Summer Events

As the threat of Covid-19 lingers, summer events are on hold in Owensboro.

And it’s hurting local businesses and families.

“Because of the current pandemic and crisis we are facing, they can’t do things they would normally do,” Owensboro man, Martin Brooks, said of his children. “We’re having issues with family gatherings. With the smaller children, they just finished preschool from Hager, and normally we would actually have a graduation for them, but with everything that’s going on, we can’t.”

And despite an occasional ray of hope in the form of a weekend rush, businesses are feeling the burn from the summer tourism slow down.

“Friday After Five was a really big event for us,” said Brooklyn Patterson, owner of The Creme Coffee House in Owensboro. “A bunch of teenagers come in all night. And I mean, that brought in a lot of business for us.”

But, instead of staying home and feeling defeated — people are using this time of social distancing and shutdowns to try new things.

“You can adapt,” said Owensboro woman Gully Mills. “You can do things you thought you wouldn’t do.”

Which for her, included walking at Smother’s Park on Thursday, June 4th with her husband Bill. And that’s also where Brooks was with his youngest daughter.

“[And] to help her get some fresh air,” said Brooks, “and break up the routine I guess of being in the house all day.”

While businesses are getting creative with how they attract customers.

“We try to do live music here,” Patterson said, “like, have one person with a guitar and that’s been bringing some business.”

And there is still hope of a more event filled Owensboro in the future.

“I hope that the the city does some kind of something you know to celebrate social distancing lifting, hopefully soon,” Patterson said.

We’ve reached out to city leaders — awaiting guidance from the governor, as the wait for more reopenings continues.

