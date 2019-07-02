OWB Considering Four Airlines to Become Primary Carrier

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is considering several airlines to become the next primary carrier. This is part of the essential air service program as the airport’s current contract with Cape Air is expiring.

The airport board as well as community leaders and members heard proposals from each airline at a public forum on Tuesday.

Direct flights to Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago could be coming to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport soon depending on which airline is chosen as the primary carrier.

“We’ve just got a lot of options, a lot of variety, and it’s a great thing,” said Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Rob Barnett.

“It’s a great thing for us to have so many opportunities, and so many airlines interested in Owensboro.”

Four airlines shared their proposals with the airport board as well as community members and leaders for a public forum.

Cape Air, the airports’ current primary carrier, as well as Air Choice One, Boutique Air and Southern Airways are offering several different options.

“Different destinations, different hub connectivity, and we’re seeing proposals with Nashville, St. Louis, Atlanta, Chicago,” said Barnett.

“So, a lot of interest in our city, which makes us feel good at the airport, as a board, as a community, that we can attract and retain these proposals from these very talented people and successful airlines.”

All four airlines are offering direct flights to St. Louis, with three airlines adding Chicago flights to the list. Meanwhile, Cap Air and Air Choice have options including flights to Nashville. However, Boutique Air is the only one offering Atlanta as a destination.

Air Director Rob Barnett says the variety is great, but they are looking for three main things.

“Reliability, connectivity, and fares and ticket fares,” said Barnett. “You know Owensboro and this region loves the fly, support our economy but we want to make sure people can afford a reasonable fare to their destination or the connecting hub.”

Based on the results from the meeting, the airport board will send a formal recommendation to the Department of Transportation. A primary carrier should be chosen within the next 30 to 40 days.

