Overnight Warming Shelter, Meals Offered in Owensboro

Shelters in Owensboro are offering aid to those in need on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, as overnight wind chills are expected to be at or below 15 degrees.

At St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, which is located at 1001 W. 7th St, Owensboro, Kentucky, those needing to get out of the cold can find overnight shelter available from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. the next morning.

Meals can also be had at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, which is located at 501 Walnut St, in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Breakfast will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the Daniel Pitino Shelter

Lunch will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Daniel Pitino Shelter

Dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Daniel Pitino Shelter

Those that need to contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter by phone are asked to do so by calling Harry Pedigo at (270) 315-4419.

Other information that those seeking shelter should know is as follows:

Enjoy dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Daniel Pitino Shelter (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY), and then if bed space is unavailable at local shelters, go to St. Benedict’s at 7 p.m. for a warm night’s rest. You may show up on your own at St. Benedict’s any time after 7 p.m. and before 8 a.m. the next morning. For those without transportation within Owensboro city limits, OTS will provide free bus transportation to either Daniel Pitino or St. Benedict’s shelters between the hours of 4-6 P.M. on White Flag nights. Inform the bus driver you are going to the shelter. For those without transportation in rural areas of Daviess County (outside Owensboro city limits), please contact Harry Pedigo (270-315-4419) before 4 p.m. the day of.

GRITS may provide transportation to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, but only during the hours of 5-6 p.m. that evening.

During a White Flag Event, participating homeless shelters are requested to place a white flag on their facility’s exterior door, which shall publicly convey that extra bed space may be available.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office’s forecast, no other nights are expected to meet White Flag criteria at this time.

Comments

comments