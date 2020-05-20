Overnight Resident Camp at Camp Carson Suspended

Overnight residential camping has been suspended at YMCA Camp Carson for the 2020 summer season.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana made the decision after extensively reviewing all recommendations and guidelines released by the American Camp Association, state and local governments, and local health officials.

YMCA Camp Carson serves over 1,300 youth each summer who travel from states all across the country. The camp also employs some international staff each season.

Johnathan Pope, President/CEO of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, states, “We want to provide the safest, highest quality overnight camp experience for families. Social connectedness is fundamentally what makes the Camp Carson experience so special, and at this stage of planning with so much uncertainty, we cannot – in good faith – create those life-changing connections while ensuring the safety of our campers.”

