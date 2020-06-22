Indiana

Overnight Lane Closure Scheduled for I-64 in Dubois County

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced overnight lane closures on I-64 near Ferdinand, Indiana, in Dubois County.

Starting Thursday, June 25, contractors will begin working to install sensors on I-64 at mile marker 64, between East Ferdinand Rd and Monte Casino Rd.

INDOT says that during the project, crews will close the westbound right lane from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

All other lanes will remain open, and work will be completed overnight.

INDOT asks drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews for safety reasons.

