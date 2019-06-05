Overnight Chase Ends With Crash in Evansville

An overnight chase ends with a crash in Evansville. Police attempted to pull over Tyrone Brevard, 29, of Evansville at 11 p.m. Tuesday after he failed to signal, making a U-turn and driving left of center.

The chase came to an end when Brevard lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree down. Brevard was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident.

Further investigation revealed Brevard was impaired and had a blood alcohol content of .12 percent.

Brevard was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

He faces the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Driving While Intoxicated-Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Tyler Widner, Indiana State Police

Comments

comments