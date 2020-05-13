Over 1,000 New Cases Reported in Illinois

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, May 13 reported 1,677 new cases of COVID-19, including 192 additional deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 17,668 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 489,359.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 13:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 3

Race Demographics and Gender:

For the full coronavirus data, click here.

