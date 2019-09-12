OVC to Continue Basketball Championships at Ford Center

The Evansville Ford Center will continue to host the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships through 2023.

This is part of an agreement between OVC and the Evansville Sports Corporation.

The OVC Board of Presidents have voted to accept a three-year agreement to continue to hold the OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball 🏀 Championships at @TheFordCenter in Evansville, Indiana through the 2023 Championship. Details: https://t.co/oXlgimUt8A | #OVCTourney pic.twitter.com/nTfsjtST0a — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) September 12, 2019

The agreement also includes an option for a fourth year (2024), which would be considered by the OVC Board of Presidents no later than the 2022 OVC Spring Meetings.

This year’s Championship will be held March 4-7, 2020.

This year’s OVC Basketball Media Day is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22nd at the DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville Hotel.

Comments

comments