Outdoor Workers Dealing With Heat Wave and Dangerous Temperatures

A few beads of sweat are the least of the problems for those whose jobs are outdoors. For them staying cool in these hot temperatures can be a job in and of itself.

The volunteers for Henderson’s Habitat For Humanity can tell us a thing, or two about how extreme heat can affect you. With temperatures pushing the heat index to more than 100 degrees it can take a toll on the human body. That’s why they make sure they stay hydrated, providing several liquids for workers and providing shade where possible in the way of taking breaks.

The dry weather is ideal for outdoor work.

“We are typically right now starting an hour earlier than we normally would so they are in getting their trucks ready 6:30, 7 o’clock, out the door by 7:30 A.M.,” says Brett Fulk with Weed Man Lawn Care.

“I usually want them back by the time it is getting hot.”

Landscapers say communication is a must.

“I trust that whenever they are out if it’s really hot and they are overheated then they’re gonna call me, and let me know if we need to reschedule something,” says Fulk.

All the talk about being safe isn’t just for those working in it. Walking, running, or going out for an extended period of time can be an issue.

The National Weather Service suggests drinking plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. You should try to minimize direct exposure to the sun. Also slow down and reduce the time you spent outside, but some workers don’t have that option.

“We have water here that they can take out with them in the morning. They also have water jugs, but they can also bring their own Gatorade and water,” says Fulk.

Out door workers still have to wear their standard uniforms.

“For liquid applications per the state we have to wear long sleeves so we adhere to that, but we try to stay as cool as possible,” says Fulk.

It’s also recommended to check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding in the heat.

Comments

comments