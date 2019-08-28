Otwell Miller Academy Celebrates Third Year

As students around the Tri-State are settling into their first month back in class, one Pike County Elementary School is celebrating another year in session.

Otwell Miller Academy celebrated their third year by hosting their annual open house.

August 28th is a significant day for Otwell Miller Academy.

Students started back earlier this month, but Wednesday’s open house was a chance to celebrate the anniversary of the school.

“We have been through quite the bit of an evolution,” says Rich Padgett, Otwell Miller Academy Director. “That third year is you’re kind of over the hump.”

It was a celebration of three years educating kids.

“We started off with 58 students,” says Padgett. “This year we’re at 91. We hope to top one hundred next year, so we see a little bit of growth each year.”

But for the Otwell Miller Academy their journey has seen it’s fair share of obstacles.

“Those first years everyone packed a lunch,” says Padgett. “Everyone ate in their classrooms. Last year we we’re able to put the cafeteria together the second half of the year and now we have it full up and functioning.”

From a building made from scratch–

“Those little things,” says Padgett. “Some things I think we get caught up in the nuts and bolts of things and we don’t see those small victories and how it plays out in the community, but that is probably the most gratifying thing right now.”

And this school year, students can look forward to a new playground set along with updating the curriculum.

“I think this was one of those goals down the road and they said if we can get through the financial challenges, the challenges of the curriculum, getting a staff hired, and then having kids be drawn to the community,” says Padgett.

And although three years may not seem like a long time, it makes the world difference for the community.

“We still have a ton of ways to go, we still have a lot of things we want to do down the road, we still want to grow, but it kind of solidifies the fact that we’re here and we’re going to stay,” says Padgett.

A recent change coming to the school will be the completion of the process for the USDA lunch program which will be evaluated Friday.

